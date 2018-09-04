By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy, mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on September 5.

North-east wind will be replaced with mild south-east wind in the afternoon.



The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +18-22˚C at night, +28-32˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +19-21˚C at night, + 29-31˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Short rain is predicted in some mountainous areas in the morning and evening. East wind will blow.The temperature will be +15-20˚C at night, +28-33˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

The normal daily course of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on September 5-6 is particularly favorable for meteorological people.

