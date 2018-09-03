By Trend

Today’s talks will give an additional impetus to further developing the entire complex of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, said President of Russia Vladimir Putin Sept. 1 at a press conference following his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

“Russia and Azerbaijan are bound by strong traditions of friendship and cooperation,” Putin said. “The relationship between our states is a partnership that is mutually beneficial and is based on the principles of neighbourly relations and respect for each other’s interests.”

“I am convinced that today’s talks, in which the heads of our key agencies and business leaders took part, will give an additional impetus to further developing the entire complex of Russian-Azerbaijani relations,” he noted. “This is the aim of the joint statement the President of Azerbaijan and I have signed along with a substantial set of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.”

“First of all, I would like to highlight the Action Plan on Developing Key Areas of Cooperation. This programme document includes roadmaps on such important issues as increasing trade and mutual investments, creating new transport routes and expanding humanitarian cooperation, including cultural and tourism exchanges,” Vladimir Putin added.

---

