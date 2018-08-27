By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on August 28.

North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +20-24˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +21-23˚C at night, + 30-32˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous areas at night and morning. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +19-24˚C at night, +31-36˚C in daytime, +11-16˚C in mountains at night, +20-25˚C.

---

