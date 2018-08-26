By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony to start supply of natural gas to Lahij settlement, Ismayilli region.

The president and his wife first met with residents of Lahij settlement.

Principal of Lahij secondary school Hikmat Hagverdili and local resident Huseynagha Kamilzade thanked President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for great attention and care.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev provided information about the construction of a gas pipe to Lahij settlement.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lit a torch symbolizing the start of supply of natural gas to Lahij settlement.

The president and the first lady then viewed an exhibition of works made by local craftsmen and spoke with them.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured Lahij settlement, spoke and posed together for photographs with local residents.

