President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Ismayilli branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state that the construction of the building of the plant started in 2016. It is planned that 150 weavers and 12 administrative employees will work in the Ismayiili branch.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the staff of the plant.

