Briefly about the event. Today, all spheres of our life undergo a digital transformation. The payment industry is changing rapidly - payment cards, revolutionary couples of dozens of years ago, are gradually losing their positions to electronic and mobile payments. New players enter the market - payment integrators, service providers, mobile and postal operators. Electronic money, crypto-currencies, portable and connected devices (IoT) become habitual phenomena of our life. E-commerce is growing at a fast pace, and its security becomes the most important aspect. Finthech, dynamically developing, encourages banks, not allowing them to be slow. The conference will focus on innovations and new trends in payments, namely:

The main topics of the conference:

Recent changes in the legislative regulation of the payments in the European and Azerbaijani financial markets?

Payment trends in the era of DIGITAL - a new look

Trust and safety when working in the omnipresent payment ecosystem

API, Fintech, start-ups - opportunities for banks

Tokenization, mobile wallets - comfort and safety

Prospects for the development of the card business taking into account the client orientation

E - commerce и мобильная коммерция

Money transfers - the landscape of the market, players, trends

Breakthrough ABC-technologies - artificial intelligence, Big Data, cloud solutions: when and where to invest?

Features of the development of cashless payments

Multifunctional payment cards, payment in transport, application ID - how to make a business profitable?

