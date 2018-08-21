By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on August 22.

North- east wind will replace with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +18-23˚C at night, +25-30˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +20-22˚C at night, + 28-30˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759mm; relative humidity will be 60-70pct at night, 40-45pct in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous areas at night and morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +17-22˚C at night, +29-34˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +17-22˚C.

Lightning and intermittent rains expected in some parts of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus from August 22 evening till August 24 evening. Showers predicted in some places.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz