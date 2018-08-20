By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I am confident that Azerbaijan-Afghanistan relations will continue developing and expanding in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation serving the best interests of our two peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Afghanistan peace and well-being.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz