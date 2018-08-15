By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly dry in Baku on August 16. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +21-24˚C at night, +26-31˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 29-31˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-65% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). North-east wind will blow.

The weather will be dry in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24˚C at night, +29-34˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

