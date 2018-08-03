By Rashid Shirinov

Warship crews of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan, participating in the Sea Cup, held within the International Army Games-2018, completed the second stage of the contest, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed on August 3.

During this episode titled Water Inflow Control on a Coastal Training Complex, which was held within the competition called Struggle for Survivability of the Ship, the crews demonstrated their abilities and skills to ensure the safety of the ship and its rescue.

Next day, the teams will perform an episode titled Contest on the Usage of Rescue Equipment.

Previously, the warship crews of the four countries carried out tasks on anchoring and buoy mooring. After the episode, its winner was determined according to the decision of the board of referees: the warship crew of Russia, collecting 38 points, became the first. It was followed by the Kazakh team with 34 points, the Iranian navy sailors with 31, and the Azerbaijani team with 30 points.

This year’s Army Games are held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games include 28 contests. Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the competitions Sea Cup, which are held in Azerbaijan itself, Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which are held in Iran and Russia respectively.

Representatives of the armed forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. participate as observers in the International Army Games-2018.

