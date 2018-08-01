By Laman Ismayilova

The final month of summer is already here. We are still enjoying summer but starting to look forward to sweaters and hot mugs of tea. Let’s see what the weather will be in the country in August.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources forecats average monthly temperature in August is expected to be nigh to the climatic norm along with a small positive margin in some places.

Average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is predicted to be +25-28˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights temperature will be +22-27˚C at night. In the afternoons of the first half of the month the temperature will be + 30-35˚C but in several days will rise up +37-39˚C.

Monthly precipitation will be close to the climatic norm (6-8 mm) and a little below the norm in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +25-29˚C which is close to the climatic norm and above the norm. At nights temperature will be +21-26˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be +32-37˚C but will rise up to +40-42˚C in the several days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 6-10 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankandi, Shusha, Khojali, Khocavand; Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan, Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature predicted to be +17-22˚C which is nigh to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +15-20˚C.In the afternoons temperature will be +22-27˚C, and will be+30˚C in some days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 32-55 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

Average monthly temperature In Gazakh-Ganja, Goranboy, Tar-Tar-Agdam-Agjabadi-Fuzuli-Jabrail regions is expected to be +24-26˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +20-25˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be +29-34˚C, will be+37˚C in some days in the second and third decade.Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 15-27mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Qakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, İsmailly, Agsu, Shamakhy, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +21-25˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +18-23˚C. In the afternoons temperature will be from +28-33˚C, will be +35-37˚C in some days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 13-116 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Central-Aran: Agdash, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Kurdamir, İmishli, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajıgabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is predicted to be +26-28˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +21-26˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be from +30-35˚C, will be +37-40˚C in some days in the second and third decade.Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 6-22 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

Average monthly temperature in Masallı-Lankaran-Astara-Lerik, Yardimli regions is expected to be +22-27˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +20-25˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be from +28-33˚C, will rise up to +35-37˚C in some days in the second and third decade.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 13-83mm).

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz