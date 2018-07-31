By Sara Israfilbayova

Recognizing its untapped creative potential, Azerbaijan is going through a sort-of cultural awakening, as its arts and music scenes are starting to expand and innovate.

An article published by Forbes says that it is a direct result of an increased awareness and government investment into galleries, artists’ studios, and art-driven gift shops timely launched for a growing number of visiting foreign tourists.

As for sightseeing of Baku, the article reads that Heydar Aliyev airport in Baku is stylish, both modern and traditional at the same time, housing cafes, bars, and shopping kiosks.

Flame Towers is another architectural gem of the city, according to the article.

“Among the tallest structures in Baku, the three flickering flames-shaped towers, inspired by the ancient fire worship in the country, symbolize the historic past and the future strength of the modern Azerbaijan.”

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center is a gorgeous structure, famous for its distinctive architecture and flowing curved style devoid of sharp angles, said the article.

“Incredibly photogenic both outside and inside with a myriad of angles to choose from, the center is a heaven for photographers.”

Moreover, the article highlights Icheri Sheher, YARAT Studios and other attractions in Baku.

“Grappling with the past, while experimenting with new futures, Baku artists are boldly weaving a new creative legacy for their homeland and the world,” said the article.

Since ancient times Baku, thanks to its history, was considered one of the most ancient cities of not only the Caucasus, but the entire Middle East. Baku has a large number of historical and architectural monuments. These monuments at a high level has combined the architectural styles of the West and the East, and therefore looked very attractive. It is these monuments that turned Baku into one of the world’s centers of architecture.

Many well-known architects, from different countries and different cultures worked in Baku, therefore the architecture of Baku in the late 19th and early 20th centuries is very diverse. However, the diverse buildings of Baku were very harmoniously combined, creating an inimitable image of the eastern city with elements of Western civilization.

A number of buildings in Baku are of great value in terms of architecture, and give the modern appearance of the city a special beauty.

The first place among the most interesting, entertaining, beautiful places of rest, no doubt, is the seaside boulevard located in the Baku bay of the Caspian Sea - the National Park. In recent years, the territory of the park has been significantly expanded, and work in this direction continues.

In addition to the unique historical appearance of Baku, its modern buildings attract attention. One of the outstanding buildings of last century is the Palace of Heydar Aliyev. Important international and republican events, concerts take place here.

This list is replenished with new, grandiose and unique buildings. “Flame Towers”, “Park Boulevard” - all these are examples of the modern architecture of the city.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz