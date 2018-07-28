Trend:

The second day of Zhara-2018 International Music Festival left a lot of vivid impressions, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, who is among the honorary guests of the festival, told reporters July 27.

“There are a lot of vivid and colorful impressions. The most important thing is that everyone is happy, everyone is having fun. There are so many beautiful people around, and this is a great happiness that everyone so loves our Baku city. I just like watching everyone dancing,” Leyla Aliyeva said.

The festival will also feature performance of Polad Bulbuloglu, Samir Bagirov, Jasmin, Azerbaijani People’s Artist Emin Agalarov, The Jigits, Anzhelika Varum, Kristina Orbakayte, Lubov Uspenskaya, Ani Lorak, Glukoza, Nikolay Baskov, Aleksei Chumakov, A`Studio, Yuliya Kovalchuk, Daria Antonyuk, Slava, Artik & Asti, Natali, Griqory Leps, Natalia Podolskaya and others.