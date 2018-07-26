By Rashid Shirinov

An artillery shell was found in one of the villages of Azerbaijan’s Goygol region, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) stated in its report on July 25.

The Agency received the relevant information from the 102 Call Center of the Interior Ministry. Based on the information, a special mobile group of ANAMA and staff of the Goygol region police department were immediately sent to the territory.

They inspected the site, and as a result of urgent operational search measures, the Agency’s specialists found a 122-millimeter artillery shell. It was transported for neutralization to the central territory of ANAMA for destruction of dangerous items and devices.

The Agency also inspected territory of 500 square meters around the place of detection of the shell, but found no other dangerous items.

ANAMA was established in 1998 for planning and coordination, management and monitoring of mine action related activities all over the country. The problem of unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan can be divided into the areas that are still under the occupation of Armenian forces and other areas of the country. Most of the UXOs are the result of Armenian aggression.

Over the past year, ANAMA defused up to 93 million square meters of the Azerbaijan's territory, detecting and defusing 35,117 UXOs, 204 anti-tank mines and 35 anti-personnel mines.

In general, ANAMA cleared 529,314,780 square meters of Azerbaijan’s territory, discovered and defused 796,972 UXOs over the 20 years of its activity.

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

