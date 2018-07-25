By Laman Ismayilova

Short rain is expected in some places of Absheron peninsula at night.

North-east wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +25-28˚C at night, +32-37˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +26-28˚C at night, + 35-37˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

North-east wind will blow.

Short rain is expected in some places of Lesser Caucasus. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +22-27˚C at night, +36-41˚C in daytime, +15-20˚C in mountains at night, +26-31˚C.

Medical-meteorological forecast

Weak winds are expected to be slightly higher than normal in some hours, which can cause anxiety in meteorologous people on July 26 in the Absheron peninsula.

