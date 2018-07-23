By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 24. Short rain is expected in some places of peninsula at night.

Mild north-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +23-26˚C at night, +29-34˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 31-33˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 753mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

On July 24, the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

We urge people going to the beaches to be careful due to the intense north-western wind.

The weather will be mostly dry inin country's regions. However short-term rain is expected in some places of Greater and Lesser Caucasus.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +11-16˚C in mountains at night, +20-25˚C.

The mild khazri wind on the Absheron Peninsula on July 24 is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz