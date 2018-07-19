By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy on July 20.

North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-27˚C at night, +30-35˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 32-34˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The ecologists urge people going to the beaches to be careful due to the intense north-western wind.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However lightning and short-term rain is expected in some mountainous regions. West wind will blow. The temperature will be +21-26˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +13-18˚C in mountains at night, +22-27˚C.

On July 20-21 khazri wind is expected in Azerbaijan, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be unstable and intermittent rain is expected from July 20 till July 24 in some regions.

Temperature will gradually drop in Azerbaijan by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days. Water is expected to increase in the rivers and short-term floods predicted in some mountainous rivers.

