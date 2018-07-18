By Sara Israfilbayova

The procedure for electronic treatment for low-income families will be simplified in Azerbaijan, as part of the work to improve and increase the transparency of the targeted state social assistance system.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported that the working group, formed on April 30, is working to facilitate the procedure for the treatment of low-income families for social assistance, including a reduction in the number of documents required to provide and fill out.

The main goal of the work is to create more comfortable conditions for appeal of low-income families to the state for social assistance.

At the first stage, when compiling an electronic appeal for social assistance, the number of required information to fill out the “Statement-declaration” was reduced. Thus, some of the required information (for example, information on family income, pensions and benefits) will be obtained from the relevant electronic information database.

The preparation of the “Social Register”, which provides for the collection of information on beneficiaries in a single electronic database, will further simplify electronic appeal.

The Azerbaijani government always takes care of its citizens, who are in greater need of social protection.

Important measures are implemented in Azerbaijan in the sphere of social protection of the most demanding layers of the population - disabled people, the elderly and children. In order to improve welfare and strengthen the social protection of low-income citizens, the state assigns various benefits for them.

As of January 1, 2018, targeted social assistance was assigned to 326,600 people from 80,200 families. As many as 215 million manats ($126.47 million) was allocated for these purposes.

