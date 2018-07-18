By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly dry on July 19.

North-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +23-25˚C at night, +30-34˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +23-25˚C at night, + 32-34˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 751mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh)..

The favorable weather conditions will be observed on the beaches. North-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However lightning and short-term rain is expected in some mountainous regions. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +18-23˚C at night, +31-36˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +22-27˚C.

Temperature and other meteorological factors will be within the climate norm which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz