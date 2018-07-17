By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on July 18. Short-term rain is predicted in some parts of the peninsula at night.

North-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-26˚C at night, +29-34˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 32-34˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). Mild north-west wind will waft.

Lightning, rain, torrential rain and hail are predicted in some mountainous areas and foothills. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +11-16˚C in mountains at night, +22-27˚C.

Seasonal temperature mode in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

