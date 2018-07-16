By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy on July 17. Short-term rain is predicted in some places towards the night. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-26˚C at night, +29-34˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 31-33˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). Mild north-west wind will waft.

Lightning, rain, torrential rain and hail are predicted in some northern and western areas. West wind will blow. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +31-36˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +21-26˚C.

On July 17, mild hesitation of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Increase of water in some mountainous rivers and short-term flood predicted.

