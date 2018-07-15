By Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will make a visit to France in the near future, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Buschez said at an event dedicated to the national holiday of France - the Bastille Day.

She noted that during the visit, President Ilham Aliyev will hold the first official meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This visit will certainly highlight the quality of our partnership/ It will demonstrate the strength of the bilateral political relationship and reaffirm the active engagement of France within the Minsk Group," she said.

Aurelia Buschez noted that this visit will give impetus to the strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev in his turn noted that one of the topics to be discussed during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to France is expected to be the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. France, as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, is the leading country in the world and in Europe, he said.

"We expect that negotiations with Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be fair and in accordance with the principles of international law", he added.