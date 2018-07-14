By Trend

Security in Azerbaijan is ensured at the highest level, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of heads of the country’s law enforcement bodies July 13.

“Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries on the world scale,” he added. “The Azerbaijani people live in peace and security. We do our best to ensure that the Azerbaijani people live well. Azerbaijan is a modern state rapidly developing on the world scale. Our strength is growing day by day, our potential is increasing day by day in political sphere, in diplomatic sphere, in economic sphere, in the sphere of military construction, on the battlefields, in sports arenas, in the social sphere.”

“For the past 15 years, there has been no other country developing so rapidly from an economic point of view like Azerbaijan,” he said. “So, of course, the forces wishing to cast a shadow over our achievements and influence our policy use different methods. Slander, discreditation campaigns are conducted against us. These campaigns, based on lies and slander are ineffective. Azerbaijani people believe in their leadership. The presidential election held this year vividly demonstrated this to the whole world.”

The Azerbaijani president noted that “black PR” campaigns are being conducted against the country, and these campaigns are managed from various external centers.

“They also prove to be ineffective,” he said. “A number of non-governmental organizations that call themselves human rights activists, carry out a slanderous campaigns against Azerbaijan day and night. This had no influence either in Azerbaijan or abroad. Our foreign relations are expanding. The NATO summit held a few days ago proved once again how much respect we have. Azerbaijan is a country that enjoys great respect on a world scale. That is, these attempts are in vain. Dark forces cannot exert pressure on our policy, our will in any way. Their last steps show that they have nothing left but terror.”

“However, they won’t succeed, as they didn’t succeed in the past,” Ilham Aliyev said. “The Azerbaijani state has shown and will show its power this time as well. All criminals will be brought to responsibility, they will answer before the court, before justice and before the people. We have enough power and capabilities to ensure this. As a result of the operational search activities conducted after the crimes, some criminals have already been detained. Operational search activities will continue. With full confidence I can say that no one will escape responsibility.”

Ilham Aliyev added that the Azerbaijani people can be absolutely sure that Azerbaijan will continue to follow the path of development and progress.

“We will continue to pursue our policy and ensure the happy future of the Azerbaijani people,” the Azerbaijani president said.