Azerbaijani youth is distinguished with its talents. Today many young people are achieving great successes at home and abroad.

One such example is Seljan Akhmadli, who is currently studying at West Fargo's Sheyenne High School.

Sometimes she has difficulty with geometry problems. But one way or another, the soon-to-be sophomore at West Fargo's Sheyenne High School usually finds a way to work through them, Wday reported.

Seljon likely gained that ability from her father, Azer Akhmadov, a math professor at North Dakota State University.

At just 14 years old, Seljan has already taken calculus classes at NDSU. She'll take several more during the coming school year, possibly enough that she could earn a math degree by the time she graduates from high school.

“Having a family that's been good in mathematics and has cared about their education, I think that encourages me to do better. When you work on this problem for quite some time and then you figure out the solution, I really like that feeling,” Akhmadov said

Despite all the challenges Azer Akhmadov continued to go to the library, spending days at a time studying math. He said there were no signs it would pay off one day, but he had a sense math would be his future.

Akhmadov has been teaching math for 19 years. He was a researcher at the University of California in Santa Barbara before settling in Fargo with his wife to raise a family.

Seljan Akhmadli finds her father's life story fascinating.

"He pursued his dream of being a mathematician," Akhmadli said. "I think that's pretty cool."

