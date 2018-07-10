By Trend

The Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and friendship brings great benefits to regional stability, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said July 10.

He was making press statement jointly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am confident that through joint efforts of Turkey and Azerbaijan, peace will be created in the region,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“Turkey’s military potential is very strong,” he said. “The Turkish army is one of the most powerful armies worldwide. Our cooperation in the military sphere continues very successfully. Seven military exercises will be held this year among our servicemen. Three of these exercises have already been held. Azerbaijan buys a lot of military equipment from Turkey. A part of this equipment was shown at the military parade in Azerbaijan last month.”

“Our relations are multifaceted,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “The relations are based on the unity and common interests of our peoples and states. We are friends, brothers. The fact that the Turkish president made his first visit to Azerbaijan after the election once again shows this.”

