The draft law “Implementing OSCE Commitments: The Role of Parliaments” was discussed during the 27th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Berlin, Azerbaijani MP, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani delegation Tahir Mirkishili told Trend on July 9.

Speaking during the discussion, he noted the importance of drawing special attention of states to the problem of information warfare, spread of fake news and illegal collection of mass information about users.

Mirkishili noted that the legislation in this area is weak in all countries, the number of abuses associated with the rapid development of technologies is growing, and in this regard, the MP stressed the need to create a single platform for cooperation within the OSCE PA. He also proposed to create separate committees on cybersecurity within this structure.

A group of MPs led by Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Bahar Muradova has been participating in the annual session of the organization in Berlin since July 6.

The delegation includes Vice-President of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev, MPs Ulviyya Agayeva, Tair Mirkishili, Elshad Hasanov and Kamran Nabizade. The visit will end on July 13.

Cybersecurity is one of the most important topics in the modern world, as well as a necessary condition for the development of the information society. Meanwhile, the information warfare and fake news, which became widespread in recent years, are among the main problems of today's information society. Fake news undermines serious media coverage and makes it more difficult to cover significant news stories.

