The North-South and East-West transport corridor projects are being implemented with Azerbaijan’s big investments, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks in Baku on May 10 at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Following the path determined by the great leader, we managed to create powerful economy,” the president said. “Over the past 15 years, there has been no second country, which has been developing at such a high speed in economy as Azerbaijan.”

“Our economy has grown more than threefold,” he said. “Leading international organizations, the Davos World Economic Forum have put Azerbaijan in the 35th position in competitiveness ranking, while among the developing countries we rank third. We have huge economic resources. Our foreign reserves are five times more than our foreign debt."

The president pointed out that the fight against poverty and unemployment in Azerbaijan brings excellent results.

"Great success has been achieved in the settlement of these big social problems,” he said. “We have implemented historical projects in energy and transport sectors. Their implementation continues. We have completely solved energy security issues within the country. The implementation of big projects related to the supply of Azerbaijan's energy resources to the world markets is expected to finish in the future."

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has become one of the transport centers of Eurasia.

“We are successfully developing in all directions,” the president said. “Our development is based on the policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev. We are faithful to this policy. We will not turn away from the chosen path. We will always go forward. I would like to reassure the Azerbaijani people that we will continue to follow the path of development and progress."

