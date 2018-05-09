By Trend

Russia-based MIR 24 TV channel presented a report dedicated to the role of Azerbaijani oil workers in the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The report notes that the Azerbaijani oilmen worked around the clock during the Great Patriotic War.

“Azerbaijani oil workers produced up to 80 percent of all the fuel produced in the USSR,” the report said.

In 1941, a record volume of oil was produced in Baku - 23.5 million tons, according to the report.

“By a special decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, 500 employees of Azerbaijan’s oil industry were awarded orders and medals.”

Today, Azerbaijan marks the 73rd anniversary of victory over fascism in World War II.

During the war, Azerbaijanis showed courage and heroism on the front line as well as on the home front. A battalion of 87 jet fighters and 1,224 self-defense groups were created in the country in a very short period of time. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were sent to the front between 1941 and 1945. Divisions from Azerbaijan marched from the Caucasus to Berlin.

About 130 Azerbaijanis earned the name of the Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 more were awarded the Order of Honor. As many as 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were awarded various USSR orders and medals.

Hazi Aslanov, twice named the Hero of the Soviet Union, other heroes of the Soviet Union as Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vazirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyatov, Geray Asadov, Malik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov, Hajibala Zeynalov and many others brought honor to the history of the Azerbaijani people.



Much was done inside the country to direct the economy towards the front line. Light and food industries started working for the front.

Despite all the difficulties, Azerbaijani oilmen worked hard to supply the front line and the industry with fuel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz