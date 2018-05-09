By Trend

Armenian armed forces occupied ancient Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on May 8, 1992, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend May 8.

“As a result of the occupation, Shusha city and 30 villages in Shusha district were destroyed, 195 civilians were killed, 165 people were injured, 58 people went missing, more than 24,000 people were exposed to ethnic cleansing,” he said.

“Shusha is an Azerbaijani city and Azerbaijani residents will definitely return to Shusha,” he said. “Azerbaijan will ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

“The occupation of Shusha is an integral part of the policy of Armenian aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan,” he said. “As a result of this policy of occupation, Armenia occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts by using force. More than a million Azerbaijanis were exposed to ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories. During the war, Armenia committed heinous crimes against humanity.”

Hajiyev added that Shusha has historical, cultural and symbolic significance for the Azerbaijanis.

“According to the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan,” he said. “The Armenian armed forces must be withdrawn from all occupied Azerbaijani territories. Other international organizations demonstrate the same position.”

Hajiyev stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been temporarily occupied, has always been and will be an integral part of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

