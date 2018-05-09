9 May 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)
181
By Trend
A delegation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry led by Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will depart for Izmir, Turkey on May 9 to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day, which will be organized during the final stage of the Efes 2018 international exercises in Turkey, the ministry said in a message on May 8.
More than 100 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participate in the Efes 2018 international exercises, which started on April 11.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz