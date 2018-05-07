By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy, mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on May 8.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning.

Northern-west wind will be followed with mild southern-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +14-17˚C at night, +22-26˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +15-17˚C at night, +24-26˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sunny weather will be observed on Absheron beaches at the northern part (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). Weak south-east wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 14-16 degrees.

Sunny weather is also predicted in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). Weak south-east wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. However, lightening and rain are expected in some western areas in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be +13-18˚C at night, +28-33˚C in daytime, +5-10˚C in mountains at night, +13-18˚C.

From May 8 evening to May 11 beginning form the western regions, there will be lightning, rainfall in some places and increase of water content in rivers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz