Freedom of speech is fully ensured in Azerbaijan and the state is taking all necessary steps to stimulate the activity of civil society institutions, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said.

He made the remarks May 7 at the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in Baku.

Hasanov noted that 55 political parties, over 5,000 media outlets and 3,000 non-governmental organizations have been registered in Azerbaijan so far.

