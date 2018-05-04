Trend:

The chief of the Balakan Customs Administration, Colonel of the Customs Service Vugar Gismatov, was dismissed from his post in connection with the implementation of the staff reforms in accordance with the corresponding order of the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Committee head Safar Mehdiyev told reporters in Baku May 4.

Isa Guliyev was appointed the head of the Balakan Customs Administration under another order. Guliyev previously also worked in the State Customs Committee.

Previously, in accordance with the corresponding order of the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the head of the Main Customs Directorate for Air Transport Sadig Abduyev and the head of the Medical Service Department Fikrat Gadimaliyev were also dismissed from their respective posts in connection with the implementation of the staff reforms.

