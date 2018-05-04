Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewage systems in the city of Khacmaz and opening of a new administrative building of the Khacmaz branch of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company.

Chairman of Azersu Open Joint Stock Company Gorkhmaz Huseynov informed the president about the work carried out under the project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewage systems of the city of Khacmaz.

President Aliyev then pressed a button to launch the drinking water supply system of Khachmaz.

Story still developing