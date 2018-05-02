Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on May 2 a decree on amendments to the decree "On ensuring the activity of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund" dated November 29, 2017.

According to the amendments, when determining the ratio of the guarantee to the loan, the following ratios of collateral to the loan are taken as a basis, taking into account the risk categories.

Ratio of collateral to loan Risk category Average Low Low up to 75% up to 70% Average up to 70% up to 65% High up to 65% up to 65%

Story still developing