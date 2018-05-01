Trend:

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev, is attending a meeting of the UN General Assembly Committee on Information, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The meeting is scheduled for May 1-2 in New York.

The UN General Assembly Committee on Information was established on 1979.

The mandate of the Committee on Information covers examining United Nations public information policies and activities, evaluating and following up the efforts made and the progress achieved by the United Nations system in the field of information and communications; and promoting the establishment of a new, more just and more effective world information and communication order intended to strengthen peace and international understanding.

