By Sara Israfilbayova

The Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Parliament of Azerbaijan discussed the draft law “On employment” on April 30.

In accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the law establishes the legal, economic and organizational bases of the state policy in the field of employment assistance, as well as state provision of social protection for job seekers and unemployed.

It was noted at the meeting that only minor amendments are needed in the bill.

The draft was recommended for consideration of the plenary session of the Parliament in the second reading.

Moreover, it is planned to make amendments to the law on provision of ordinary leave for a number of educators.

According to the amendment, ordinary leave of 42 calendar days must be provided to senior officials, educators, music managers, practical psychologists, methodologists, defectologists, speech therapists, and psychologists of educational facilities.

The current code says that ordinary leave of 42 calendar days is provided to senior officials, educators, music managers and practical psychologists of orphanages, preschool children’s educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov signed a decree, according to which imports of equipment to the country within the framework of projects of reconstruction of oil refineries will be exempted from customs duties beginning from May 29.

The decree will remain in effect until December 31, 2021.

The corresponding changes were made to the decree "on the rates of customs duties for export-import operations in Azerbaijan".

This proposal of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR was agreed with the ministries of Finance, Economy, Energy and the State Customs Committee to ensure long-term energy supply, production for domestic and foreign markets of competitive oil and gas and petrochemical products that meet modern standards.

SOCAR announced the liquidation of the Azneftyag refinery and its merger with the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, in 2015. This decision was made in the framework of work to improve and optimize the structure of SOCAR.

The cost of modernization of the Baku oil refinery named after Heydar Aliyev is estimated at about $2.2 billion.

By the construction of a new bitumen production facility, the current infrastructure of former Azerneftyag oil refinery will be fully decommissioned and the coastal areas will be emptied and handed over for the realization of White City project. Furthermore running costs of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery will be optimized and the country will be provided with high-quality bitumen.

The modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery will be completed by 2021. The production capacity of the refinery will be increased from 6 million to 7.5 million tons per year as a result.

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

