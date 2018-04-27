Trend:

Azerbaijan welcomes the talks between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, wrote on Twitter April 27.

"We welcome Summit level meeting between the Republic of Korea and Democratic People's Republic of Korea and do hope that consultations would contribute to strengthening peace, security and stability in Korean peninsula," Hajiyev wrote.

On April 27, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and Leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un held talks, following which they signed the "Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula".

The document states that the common goal of the two countries is to conduct the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula, and that Seoul and Pyongyang cease all hostile actions against each other.

This is the third meeting of the leaders of the DPRK and the Republic of Korea after the formation of these countries in 1948.

