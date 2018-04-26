Trend:

The joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkey make the regional cooperation stronger and ensure stability in the region, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on April 25.

“As my dear brother said, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and TANAP are historic projects. Our will, initiative and unity made these projects real. Today, we are drawing up the energy and transport map of Eurasia,” said the head of state.

“These projects increase our strength, make the regional cooperation stronger and ensure stability in the region. The initiatives and projects, which we are implementing jointly, do not only have an economic sense. They have a great political sense. These are the projects strengthening security and stability. I am sure that our joint projects will be completed successfully,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state went on to add that Azerbaijan and Turkey are increasing the mutual investment making.

“To date Azerbaijan has invested around $14 billion in Turkey’s economy, while Turkey has invested more than $12 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy. Only brotherly countries can make such amount of investments,” said President Aliyev.

“The opening of TANAP and Star Refinery in the near future will even more increase our opportunities. I should also note that the largest port of the Aegean Sea, the Petlim port, was built by using Azerbaijani investments. This is Turkey’s third largest port. We have come close to signing a preferential trade agreement. I hope this agreement will be signed in the near future and, thereby, the trade turnover will even more increase.”

