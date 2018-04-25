By Rashid Shirinov

Despite being an energy-rich country, Azerbaijan is interested in the development of alternative energy sources, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said on April 24.

He made the remarks at the meeting with Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas in Baku.

Ahmadov noted that as far as the economy is developing, violations of the ecological balance occur in one way or another.

“This must be eliminated. We are implementing many projects to avoid the depletion of drinking water supplies, but this is also not enough. We must work on relevant projects,” the deputy PM said.

He added that the support of the World Meteorological Organization is important in addressing this issue.

“We will inform the government about projects that can be implemented. We hope that useful projects will be implemented within the cooperation with the structures under your leadership,” Ahmadov noted.

He further said that a number of large-scale projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan to diversify the economy and develop agriculture, and at the same time, improvement of air quality in the country and elimination of the problem of drinking water remain priority issues.

Taalas, in turn, noted that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan. The secretary general noted that he has visited many countries that have restored their independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but none of them have achieved such development as Azerbaijan has.

He added that the projects to be implemented will yield positive results in the development of agriculture.

“I am confident that the projects will be successful. Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, there is development in all areas, and there are positive results. We offer to invest in the field of meteorology,” Taalas said, noting that this will also have a positive impact on improving air quality.

World Meteorological Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations for meteorology (weather and climate), operational hydrology and related geophysical sciences. The organization plays a leading role in international efforts to monitor and protect the environment through its programmes.

