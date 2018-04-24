Trend:

Israel is one of the strongest partners of Azerbaijan in the region, said Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United States Elin Suleymanov during a special event on Capitol Hill to honor Azerbaijan’s longstanding support for Israel amid its 70th-anniversary celebrations, JNS reported.

“Azerbaijan is proud of its history of inclusiveness and its vibrant Jewish community,” said Suleymanov. “Our strong, growing partnership with Israel has a special meaning today as Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary and Azerbaijan marks the Centennial of the first-ever democratic republic in the Muslim world. The relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel stands as a pioneering example of what is possible.”

Addressing the event, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier said that there are 57 Muslim nations, but when it comes to their support of Israel, Azerbaijan is number one.

“On the eve of Israel’s 70th anniversary, today we celebrate the authentic relationship between the Muslim nation of Azerbaijan and Israel,” he said.

