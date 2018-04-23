Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today appointed Fuad Muradov as the chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Muradov was appointed to this post under President Aliyev's order making additions to the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018 "On the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Before the appointment, Muradov was chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sport.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz