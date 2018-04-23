Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on April 23.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of numerous human casualties and injuries as a result of the powerful explosion in Kabul,” President Aliyev said. “We are extremely outraged by this brutal terrorist attack. We think it important to conduct a more resolute and consistent struggle against all forms of terrorism."

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery,” he added.

