By Trend

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election.

“I sincerely wish you great strength, success and achievements in the execution of your high state duty in your new presidential term,” Steinmeier said.

“Germany will remain a reliable partner for Azerbaijan in the future,” he said. “We want to jointly expand our bilateral relations. Azerbaijan may always rely on Germany’s support in the implementation of future reforms.”

“We hope to continue cooperation with your country within the organizations such as the OSCE and the Council of Europe and are ready to make efforts to strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union,” Steinmeier said.

