President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Bilal Erdogan and Youth and Sport Minister of Turkey Osman Askın Bak.

Bilal Erdogan and Minister Askın Bak extended greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to President Aliyev.

They once again congratulated President Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, saying this victory was welcomed with great sense of pride in Turkey.

The head of state thanked Bilal Erdogan and the minister for the congratulations.

The successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas was emphasized at the meeting.

The strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth policy and sports was hailed.

The sides underlined that the 4th Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM), held in Baku, will contribute to the expansion of cooperation and solidarity among the Islamic countries.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Erdogan and PM Yildirim and asked the Turkish delegation to extend his greetings to the President and Prime Minister of Turkey.

