Impressions from the presidential election in Azerbaijan are very positive, Luigi Nevola, president of the Northern League parliamentary group in the parliament of South Tyrol, Italy, said at a press conference in Baku April 12.

“Everything was done on the basis of international law, and I didn’t see any violation of rules,” Nevola said. “The election was free, people voted with families, with children. All conditions for the media’s work were created, there were no obstacles. I was entrusted with an observer mission which controlled the level of observance of democratic norms during the election.”

Further, the MP noted that Azerbaijan is an important country for Italy and the European Union.

“We cooperate in the energy sector; friendly ties have been established between our countries,” Nevola said.

In turn, former member of the Italian Parliament Antonio Razzi, noted that the presidential election in Azerbaijan was transparent, and the election’s organization was at the highest level.

“For Azerbaijan this election is of great importance,” Razzi said.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

