After election of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, a great turning point occurred in this field, Azad Rahimov, minister of youth and sports of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

He said that in the contemporary world, Azerbaijan is internationally recognized as a sports country.

“Consequently, our country has become a venue for very prestigious international events,” he noted. “Namely, due to this fact international sports organizations regularly entrust our country hosting of such events.”

“I would like to emphasize that after election of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, as the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2002, the organization has been re-established and a great turning point occurred in this field,” he added. “As a result of the productive activity of the Federation, recently celebrating its 15th anniversary, trampoline gymnastics and tumbling is developing in Azerbaijan today, great success has been achieved thanks to strengthening the material-technical base of all gymnastics disciplines and reform in the field of human resources.”

“Due to the purposeful and efficient activity of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the number of children, pre-juniors and juniors engaged in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling has increased,” he said.

“Taking this opportunity, on behalf of sports community, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the country’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care shown to sports in Azerbaijan,” the minister noted.

“I am grateful to the leadership of the European Union of Gymnastics for entrusting to our Republic to host these Championships,” Rahimov said.

“These competitions with participation of nearly 700 athletes and representatives from 25 countries will certainly play an important role in the development and promotion of this gymnastics discipline in Azerbaijan and create favorable conditions for the athletes to gain experience,” he noted. “I am confident that these competitions will become an unforgettable event for the spectators and fans, who came to watch the competitions.”

“I hope that the athletes trying out their routines at the European Championships will also demonstrate their skills at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships and World Age Group Competitions to be held in Russia’s Saint Petersburg city on November 7-10,” he added. “I wish each athlete to compete with dignity and win a victory.”

