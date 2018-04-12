By Trend

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear President, dear brother. On behalf of the Turkish people and on my own behalf, I convey to you the most sincere congratulations in connection with your re-election as the Azerbaijani president in the election held on April 11. I especially want to emphasize the feeling of satisfaction in connection with the successful completion of this election, which is an important stage in the further democratization of Azerbaijan. I am confident that during the upcoming presidential activity, you will continue to make a significant contribution to the prosperity, development of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of its authority on the international arena,” said President Erdogan in his letter.

“The Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, based on ancient history and brotherhood between our peoples, have reached a high level under your leadership and thanks to our joint efforts. I sincerely believe that you will continue to make an important contribution in this direction in the years to come,” noted the Turkish president.

“Taking this opportunity, I once again wish you, dear brother, good health and happiness,” added President Erdogan.

