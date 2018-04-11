By Trend

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in line with international requirements and standards of democratic election as well as national legislation, reads a statement of the observation group from GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, announced April 11 at a press conference in Baku by Giorgi Mokhidze, head of the Georgian delegation of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly.

“The observation group doesn’t have any comments regarding the whole electoral process and the organization of the election,” he said. “The election commission worked very well. The election can be assessed as free and fair.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.