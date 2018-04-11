By Trend

Presidential election in Azerbaijan can be called exemplary, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, representative of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), MP from Bangladesh, said at a press conference in Baku April 11.

He said the APA delegation conducted observations both in Baku and its environs.

“Organization of the voting at polling stations was at a very high level,” he said.

In turn, Burhan Karaturk, special representative of APA, Turkish MP, noted that the voting process fully complied with international standards.

“We conducted observations at several polling stations,” Karaturk said. “I would like to note that observers representing all candidates could act equally freely.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.